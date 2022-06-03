Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.27) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($36.18) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.52)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.73).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,361 ($29.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,422 ($30.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,225.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

