Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.92).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,892.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,030.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20).

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

