Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFOR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 828.33 ($10.48).

SFOR opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.05.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 16,700 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,599 ($62,751.77).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

