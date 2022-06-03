Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,418.60 ($43.25).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,961 ($24.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,816.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

