Diageo’s (DGE) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.67) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.76).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,842.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,803.06. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($55.21). The company has a market capitalization of £83.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,460.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

