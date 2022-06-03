Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,224.34

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,224.34 ($15.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.94). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,227 ($15.52), with a volume of 186,911 shares.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,482.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

