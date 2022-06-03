Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.53) to GBX 601 ($7.60) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($9.05) to GBX 690 ($8.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 660.13.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.