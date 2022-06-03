The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €19.09 ($20.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.85.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.