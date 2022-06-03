Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.82. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 11,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

