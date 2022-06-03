Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($28.47) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,451 ($18.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($36.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,097.59.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.93) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,633.48).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

