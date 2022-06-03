Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSKYU. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

