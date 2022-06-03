Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Drops By 16.7%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Bonso Electronics International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

