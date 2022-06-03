Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as low as $15.59. Kirin shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 55,804 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kirin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.