Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

