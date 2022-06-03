Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
