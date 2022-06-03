Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

