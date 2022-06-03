Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Decreases By 16.4%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.32 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

