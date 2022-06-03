Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.64

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.64 and traded as low as C$35.69. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$35.70, with a volume of 356,686 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

