Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $790.03

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 790.03 ($10.00) and traded as low as GBX 743.41 ($9.41). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.46), with a volume of 36,261 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 763.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.03. The firm has a market cap of £485.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.07), for a total value of £199,000 ($251,771.26). Also, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £19,908.28 ($25,187.60).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

