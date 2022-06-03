Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 232,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.