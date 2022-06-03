ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.27

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.27 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.05). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.05), with a volume of 70,640 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. ScS Group’s payout ratio is 1.96%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.