Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.97. Energous shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,073,517 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Energous alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energous by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 101.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.