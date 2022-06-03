Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 15.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

