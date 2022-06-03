The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.57 on Friday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $76,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,668. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

