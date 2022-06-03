AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.95.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

