Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Decreases By 15.6%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI opened at $75.17 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $550.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

