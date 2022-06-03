Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fantex (EJMLL)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.