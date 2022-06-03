ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $2.02 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

