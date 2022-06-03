The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.83

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.83 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.30). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,273,612 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.83.

In related news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,904.86).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

