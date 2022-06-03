North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,884.39

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,884.39 ($49.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,900 ($49.34). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($48.33), with a volume of 3,506 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £521.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,884.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,233.14.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NAS)
Read More
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.