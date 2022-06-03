PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.48. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 9,967 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PetVivo in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in PetVivo in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

