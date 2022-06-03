Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $734.15

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.15 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.26). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.26), with a volume of 84,315 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 732 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 734.15.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)
