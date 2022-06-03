AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,540,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 14,140,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

