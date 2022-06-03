FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.95. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

