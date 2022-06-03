Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.66 and traded as low as C$14.58. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 392,638 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.68.

The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.97%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

