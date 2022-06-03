Comparing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 11.50% 0.66% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 44.27% 13.57% 0.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 4 5 0 2.40 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 1 3 0 2.00

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 350.36%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.88%. Given Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.31 $4.30 billion $0.96 10.56 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 3.34 $2.96 billion $1.36 8.16

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 156 branch offices. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

