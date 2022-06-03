Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTL opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Unitil by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

