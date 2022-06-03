EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Company?s royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

