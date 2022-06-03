Telsey Advisory Group Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $55.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

