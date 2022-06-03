Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of VLD opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Velo3D by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 1,574.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.