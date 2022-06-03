PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

