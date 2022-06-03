Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.