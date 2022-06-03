Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Get Weber alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

WEBR opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.