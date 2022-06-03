China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

