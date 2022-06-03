Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

