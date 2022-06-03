Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

