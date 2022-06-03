Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,673,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

