Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to Hold

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

