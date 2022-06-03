Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($12.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

