easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

