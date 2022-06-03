AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Lowered to €20.00 at Barclays

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ATOGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($29.25) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AUTO1 Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10. AUTO1 Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.